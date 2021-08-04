Tokyo stocks slip on COVID resurgence fears, Toyota forecast

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell moderately Wednesday, as concerns remained over the ongoing resurgence in COVID-19 infections and some investors were disappointed with an earnings forecast left unchanged by Toyota Motor Corp. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 57.75 points, or 0.21 percent, from Tuesday at 27,584.08. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 9.71 points, or 0.50 percent, lower at 1,921.43. Decliners were led by nonferrous metal, wholesale trade and pharmaceutical issues.