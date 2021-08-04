Sony raises FY 2021 profit outlook on strong entertainment business

Newsfrom Japan

Sony Group Corp. raised its net profit forecast Wednesday for the year through March to 700 billion yen ($6.42 billion) on strong music, electronics products and pictures segments. The latest outlook compares with a net profit of 660 billion yen projected in April and represents a 32.0 percent drop from the previous year. For the current business year, the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant now expects operating profit to gain 2.6 percent to 980 billion yen, up from its earlier forecast of 930 billion yen. The company left its sales estimate unchanged at 9.70 trillion yen, up 7.8 per...