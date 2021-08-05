U.S. says $5,800 bottle of whisky given by Japan is missing

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. State Department is looking into the whereabouts of a bottle of whisky worth $5,800 former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received from the Japanese government in June 2019, according to a document made available Wednesday. In the list of what is viewed as overvalue gifts received from foreign government sources in 2019, the department said the disposition of the Japanese whisky is "unknown" and attached a footnote saying that it is "looking into the matter and has an ongoing inquiry." It is unusual for the department to take the step of noting that the whereabouts of such gifts is un...