FOCUS: Sapporo hopes Tokyo Olympic success will boost 2030 bid

Newsfrom Japan

The northern Japan city of Sapporo was chosen as a haven from Tokyo's punishing heat and humidity for the Olympic marathon and race walking events, giving it an opportunity to promote its bid to host the 2030 Winter Games. But the city, currently under a quasi-state of emergency amid a fresh rise in COVID-19 cases, has its work cut out enforcing anti-virus steps among a public eager to take to the roadside to get a taste of the action. Sapporo on average is about 5 C cooler than Tokyo in the summer months, prompting the International Olympic Committee, in a move that took many by surprise, to ...