Tokyo stocks rise in morning on upbeat earnings reports

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Thursday morning as sentiment was lifted on some positive earnings reports by Japanese companies the day before, while buying in technology issues lifted the market further. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 94.71 points, or 0.34 percent, from Wednesday to 27,678.79. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 4.96 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,926.39. Gainers were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and precision instrument issues.