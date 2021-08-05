Main events scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6
Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, Aug. 6: -- Memorial ceremony for victims of 1945 atomic bombing in Hiroshima to be held in Hiroshima city. -- Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for June at 2 p.m. -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release average household spending data for June at 8:30 a.m.