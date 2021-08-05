Rohm to provide China's Geely Auto with next-generation chips

Economy

Electronic components maker Rohm Co. is elevating its partnership with China's Geely Automobile Group Company Ltd. to a new height by supplying energy-efficient next-generation semiconductors. Kyoto-based Rohm announced Wednesday it has concluded a strategic alliance with the major Chinese automaker to strengthen their partnership, which began in 2018 when they started technical exchanges to develop various in-vehicle applications. Under the strategic partnership, Geely will equip its 2022 electric vehicles with Rohm's traction inverters containing silicon carbide power devices known for such ...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News