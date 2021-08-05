Japan scraps plan to obtain U.S.-made anti-ship missiles for F-15

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Defense Ministry has scrapped a plan to obtain U.S.-made long-range anti-ship missiles with standoff capabilities for the Air Self-Defense Force's F-15 fighter jets due to ballooning costs, ruling lawmakers quoted ministry officials as saying Thursday. The acquisition of the Lockheed Martin missiles, known as LRASM, was aimed at arming the ASDF with anti-ship missiles that can be launched by planes without them being exposed to enemy counter fire. For the upgrade to enable the F-15 jets to carry the LRASM, the U.S. side presented an initial cost of about 98 billion yen ($894 million) b...