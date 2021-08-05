Tokyo stocks rise on upbeat earnings, firm tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Thursday as the release of positive earnings reports the previous day lifted sentiment, while firm tech shares further supported the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 144.04 points, or 0.52 percent, from Wednesday at 27,728.12. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 7.55 points, or 0.39 percent, higher at 1,928.98. Gainers were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and precision instrument issues.