U.S. aims to make half of new cars sold in 2030 electrified vehicles

The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden said Thursday it will aim to make half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 electrified vehicles, while developing long-term fuel efficiency and emissions standards to advance efforts to tackle the climate crisis. The move is expected to help the United States, the world's second-largest greenhouse gas emitter after China, achieve its goal to cut emissions roughly in half by 2030, underscoring a shift from the previous administration led by Donald Trump that oversaw a rollback of environmental policies. By signing an executive order, Biden will set wh...