Indonesia's April-June economy expands 7% in 1st growth in 5 qtrs

Newsfrom Japan

Indonesia's economy expanded for the first time in five quarters during the April-June period, growing 7.07 percent from the same period a year earlier, official data showed Thursday. The largest economy in Southeast Asia last grew in the January-March period last year but was subsequently hobbled by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic early that year. Margo Yuwono, head of the country's statistics agency, said household consumption, which accounts for nearly 60 percent of gross domestic product, was the biggest contributor to the growth, expanding 5.93 percent. The easing of social restrict...