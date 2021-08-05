U.S. trade deficit in June hits record-high $75.75 bil.

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. deficit in trade of goods and services widened 6.7 percent in June from the previous month to $75.75 billion, the highest on record since comparable data became available in 1992, the Commerce Department said Thursday. U.S. exports edged up 0.6 percent to $207.67 billion, while imports rose 2.1 percent to $283.42 billion, also a record high. By country, the U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan shrank 1.9 percent in June to $4.93 billion. The deficit with China, meanwhile, widened 5.8 percent to $27.84 billion, while that with Mexico rose 3.7 percent to $8.89 billion. In the first half ...