Hard-liner Raisi becomes Iran's president, seeks end to sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Ebrahim Raisi took office as Iran's president on Thursday, vowing to pursue a "fully peaceful" nuclear program and calling for international sanctions to be lifted. Raisi said in his speech after being sworn-in that the policies of sanctions and pressure against Iran have not succeeded, and that his government would support diplomatic initiatives to end them. Regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions, he said in his remarks in parliament, which were broadcast over state-run Press TV, with English translation, that nuclear weapons "have no place in our defense doctrine" and are "religiously forbidden"...