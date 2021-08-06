Tokyo stocks open higher after Wall Street gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday as sentiment was boosted by an overnight rise in New York shares after continued drops in weekly jobless claims showed the U.S. labor market is improving. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 138.13 points, or 0.50 percent, from Thursday to 27,866.25. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 2.42 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,931.40. Gainers were led by precision instrument, air transportation and securities house issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.75-76 yen compared wi...