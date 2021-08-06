Tokyo stocks mixed on positive domestic earnings, COVID concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Friday morning as buying boosted by favorable earnings results from major domestic companies was offset by selling on continued concerns over growing coronavirus infections. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 16.12 points, or 0.06 percent, from Thursday to 27,744.24. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 1.88 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,927.10. Gainers were led by precision instrument and mining issues, while rubber product and marine transportation issues led decliners.