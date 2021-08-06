Mitsui O.S.K.'s Singapore arm places order with Japan shipbuilder

Newsfrom Japan

A Singapore subsidiary of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. has signed a deal with a Japanese shipbuilder for construction of two environment-friendly carriers of liquefied petroleum gas and ammonia. The Tokyo-based major shipping company announced Thursday that Phoenix Tankers Pte. Ltd. and Namura Shipbuilding Co. of Osaka struck the deal over the LPG-fueled vessels. Under the contract, the sum of which was not disclosed, Namura will build the ships at its Imari shipyard in western Japan, with technical assistance provided by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. of Yokohama, for completion from 2023. The vesse...