Moderna says vaccine highly efficient, but seeks 3rd shot in fall

U.S. biotechnology firm Moderna Inc. said Thursday its coronavirus vaccine maintained 93 percent efficacy through six months after the second shot, but pointed to the likelihood of the need for a third booster shot in the fall. "We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93 percent through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement as the company reported its quarterly financial results. The company attributed the need for a booster shot to what it calls "increased force of infectio...