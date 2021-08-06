Main events scheduled for Aug. 9-15

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Aug. 9-15: Aug. 9 (Mon) -- Substitute holiday for Mountain Day. -- Memorial ceremony for victims of 1945 atomic bombing in Nagasaki to be held in city of Nagasaki. -- Japan Council against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs (Gensuikyo) to hold world conference in Nagasaki. Aug. 10 (Tues) -- Cabinet Office to release monthly "economy watchers" survey for July. -- Finance Ministry to release balance of payments statistics for June. -- Ruling to be handed down at Osaka District Court on Yujiro Iimori, facing attempted murder and robbery charges, after allegedly stabbing ...