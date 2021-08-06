Tokyo stocks end higher ahead of U.S. jobs data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday on favorable earnings results from major domestic companies, but gains were capped amid a wait-and-see mood ahead of U.S. jobs data for July due out later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 91.92 points, or 0.33 percent, from Thursday at 27,820.04. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 0.36 point, or 0.02 percent, higher at 1,929.34. Gainers were led by pulp and paper, oil and coal product, and precision instrument issues.