Japan drugmaker Shionogi to seek approval for oral COVID drug

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese pharmaceutical firm Shionogi & Co. plans to seek state approval for its oral coronavirus drug by the end of this year, in the hope of offering at-home treatment and easing strains on hospitals, company sources said Friday. The Osaka-based firm expects the antiviral drug, which has been undergoing clinical trials since July, for patients with mild and moderate COVID-19 symptoms will prevent them from worsening. If approved, it would be the first oral drug for COVID-19 patients with mild cases in Japan. Currently, only an intravenous drug, which needs to be administered at hospitals, is...