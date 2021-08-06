U.S. adds 943,000 jobs in July, jobless rate falls to 5.4%

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. economy added 943,000 nonfarm jobs in July, while the unemployment rate declined 0.5 percentage point from June to 5.4 percent, the Labor Department said Friday. Growth in nonfarm payrolls was larger than the market consensus of an increase of about 870,000 and marked the biggest gain since August last year, underscoring the continuing recovery in the labor market that was heavily hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The department revised upward the nonfarm payrolls growth reported for June from 850,000 to 938,000. The May figure was also revised up from 583,000 to 614,000. In July, priv...