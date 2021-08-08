Man arrested in train stabbings suffered rejection in relationships

Newsfrom Japan

A man arrested in a recent random knife attack on passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo had difficulties in his personal relationships, including being rejected in online dating, according to investigative sources. Yusuke Tsushima, 36, who had told investigators he wanted to kill "happy looking women," was sent to prosecutors on Sunday for attempted murder after stabbing a female university student on board a rapid express Odakyu Electric Railway train on Friday. The 20-year-old woman, who was sitting in one of the train cars, was seriously injured with multiple stab wounds to her back and c...