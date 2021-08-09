Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Aug. 10: -- Finance Ministry to release balance of payments statistics for June at 8:50 a.m. -- Cabinet Office to release monthly "economy watchers" survey for July at 2 p.m. -- Osaka District Court to hand down ruling on Yujiro Iimori, who faces attempted murder-robbery charges over 2019 stabbing of a police officer, at 3:10 p.m.