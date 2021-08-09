Soccer: Furuhashi scores hat trick in home debut for Celtic

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi scored a hat trick Sunday in an outstanding home debut for Celtic, helping manager Ange Postecoglou earn his first Scottish Premier League victory with a 6-0 thrashing of Dundee. The 26-year-old Furuhashi, who transferred from Vissel Kobe in the J-League first division last month, opened his SPL account in the 20th minute at Celtic Park and bagged his second five minutes later. He brought up his hat trick in the 67th minute with a superb finish off a through ball from Ryan Christie, capping off a man-of-the-match performance. "It's just a beginning...work hard and...