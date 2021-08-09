Baseball: Maeda fans 5, earns 5th win as Twins beat Astros

Newsfrom Japan

Kenta Maeda fanned five over five innings Sunday, earning the win as the Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 7-5. Maeda (5-4) gave up three runs on six hits and three walks at Houston's Minute Maid Park on the way to his first win since July 4. The right-hander received strong offensive support from second baseman Jorge Polanco, who delivered a pair of home runs and four RBIs. "I wasn't throwing in a good rhythm, but I'm happy the team could win and to pick up the win (as pitcher)," Maeda said. "I was focused on protecting the lead while throwing." At Yankee Stadium, Yusei Kikuchi struck o...