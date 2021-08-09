FOCUS: Olympics may lose favor with Japanese due to ballooning costs

Newsfrom Japan

As the costs of the just-ended Tokyo Olympics greatly overrun initial estimates amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Japanese taxpayers eventually expected to make up for the shortfall, the quadrennial sporting event may lose favor with the country's fans, experts say. The Olympics were held without spectators at almost all venues amid the pandemic, meaning most of the 90 billion yen ($820 million) in estimated ticket revenues from both the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics disappeared. The costs for the games had already ballooned due to additional outlays stemming from their one-year postponemen...