Soccer: Kobe add Bojan in attack after Muto, Osako captures

Newsfrom Japan

Vissel Kobe announced the signing Monday of former Barcelona prodigy Bojan Krkic on a permanent deal, in the latest high-profile transfer by the J-League first-division club. After seeing Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi leave for Celtic over the summer, Vissel have now made three big signings in as many days, also landing Europe-based Japanese stars Yoshinori Muto and Yuya Osako. Bojan, who scored 26 goals in 117 games for Barcelona, played for Roma, Milan, Ajax, Stoke, Mainz and Alaves before a stint with Canadian club Montreal Impact through 2020. "I can't wait for this wonderful challen...