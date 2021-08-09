N. Korea struggles to cope with damage from flood amid food crisis

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea has been struggling to cope with damage from heavy rain and flooding, state-run media reported Monday, sparking concern that a food crisis in the nuclear-armed nation would worsen further. Earlier this month, the official Korean Central Television said an embankment broke following intense rainfall, destroying and flooding more than 1,000 houses and washing away hundreds of hectares of farmland in the eastern province of South Hamgyong. The ruling Worker's Party of Korea has urged the People's Army to utilize its troops stationed in the province to aid in recovery efforts, while le...