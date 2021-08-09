Samsung heir Lee granted parole, set to be released on Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

The Justice Ministry said Monday it will release Samsung heir Lee Jae Yong on parole on Friday, just ahead of the country's Aug. 15 Liberation Day. Justice Minister Park Beom Kye said economic concerns are rising amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and that was the main factor in the ministry's decision to grant parole to Lee, who had met the requirements for parole eligibility by completing 60 percent of his prison sentence, and business groups are hoping will get back to managing the nation's major conglomerate. The vice chairman to South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. has been ...