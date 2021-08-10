Tokyo stocks open higher on strong U.S. jobs data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday after U.S. jobs data for July released late last week exceeded market expectations, although a continuing resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the country weighed on the market. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 130.57 points, or 0.47 percent, from Friday to 27,950.61. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 7.52 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,936.86. Japanese markets were closed Monday for national holidays. Gainers were led by air transportation, pharmaceutical, and insur...