Tokyo stocks slightly higher in morning on strong U.S. jobs data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Tuesday morning after U.S. jobs data for July late last week showed steady growth and exceeded market expectations, while upbeat earnings reports from Japanese companies supported the market. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 85.69 points, or 0.31 percent, from Friday to 27,905.73. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 10.72 points, or 0.56 percent, at 1,940.06. Japanese markets were closed Monday for national holidays. Gainers were led by air transportation, land transportation, and pharmaceutical issues.