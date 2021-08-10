Shiseido to launch investment fund in China

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. has joined hands with Chinese alternative asset management firm Boyu Capital to launch a fund to invest in emerging companies in China. Tokyo-based Shiseido's Chinese subsidiary, Shiseido China Co., and Boyu Capital in Shanghai have reached an agreement to set up the Shiseido Beauty Innovations Fund to explore investment opportunities among China's emerging cosmetics and wellness brands. Shiseido will serve as a limited partner, or investor, and Boyu as a general partner, or fund manager, for the fund scheduled to launch this year and also look to in...