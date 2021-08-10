Tokyo stocks end slightly higher on upbeat earnings, U.S. jobs data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Tuesday as sentiment was supported by strong U.S. jobs data for July and positive earnings results from Japanese companies. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 68.11 points, or 0.24 percent, from Friday at 27,888.15. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 6.94 points, or 0.36 percent, higher at 1,936.28. Gainers were led by air transportation, pharmaceutical, and land transportation issues.