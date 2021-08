Newsfrom Japan

SoftBank Group Corp. said Tuesday its net profit shrank 39.4 percent to 761.51 billion yen ($6.9 billion) in the April-June quarter as the impact of a one-off gain from asset sales seen a year earlier disappeared. Sales grew 15.6 percent from the previous year to 1.48 trillion yen. SoftBank does not release figures on an operating basis or full-year forecasts.