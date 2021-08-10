Soccer: Kawasaki winger Mitoma signs for Brighton

Newsfrom Japan

Kawasaki Frontale winger Kaoru Mitoma will make a permanent move to English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, both clubs said Tuesday. A product of Kawasaki's youth setup, the 24-year-old opted to attend Tsukuba University before making his stellar J-League first-division debut last season. He topped the voting for the J-League's Best 11 in 2020, bagging 13 goals in 30 appearances as he helped Kawasaki claim their third title in four seasons. "Most of the things I've learned about the game came at Frontale," Mitoma said in a statement from the club, which he first joined as an under-...