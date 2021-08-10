Soccer: Real Madrid's Kubo to rejoin Mallorca for 2nd loan spell

Newsfrom Japan

Japan playmaker Takefusa Kubo will make his second loan move to Real Mallorca from his parent club Real Madrid, sources close to the matter told Kyodo News on Tuesday. The 20-year-old, who helped Japan reach the semifinals during the Tokyo Olympics this summer, will have a medical before rejoining the Spanish side he was on loan to during the 2019-2020 season. Mallorca were relegated that season, but won promotion back to La Liga for the upcoming campaign. Kubo was out on loan at Villarreal and Getafe last season. He had a choice to make between Mallorca and Real Sociedad for this term and cho...