U.S. Senate passes $1 tril. infrastructure bill, work at House awaits

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that will help advance President Joe Biden's economic agenda through major investments in the nation's roads, broadband internet, clean energy and other areas. "Americans often had the greatest prosperity and made the most progress when we invest in America itself. That's what this infrastructure bill does," the Democratic president said at the White House, welcoming the support from an overwhelming majority of senators that led to its passage in the evenly divided chamber. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs A...