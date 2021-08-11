FOCUS: COVID-19 "vaccine discount" for customers catches on at eateries, hotels

Newsfrom Japan

Restaurants, hotels and even wedding venues have begun offering discounts to customers who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as part of efforts to jumpstart the economy following the pandemic. While the efforts may promote more people to get vaccinated, some warn such discounts could lead to peer pressure against people who are reluctant to receive the vaccine. "I want things to return to pre-pandemic days as quickly as possible," said Toshiyuki Fujimura, the 54-year-old deputy manager of a "yakiniku" grilled meat restaurant in Nagoya, central Japan, which is giving up to 3,000 yen ...