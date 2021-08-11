Tokyo stocks open higher on strong Dow, $1 tril. infrastructure deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday as sentiment was boosted by an overnight record high on the Dow Jones index after the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 150.72 points, or 0.54 percent, from Tuesday to 28,038.87. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 14.04 points, or 0.73 percent, at 1,950.32. Every industry category gained ground, except for information and communication issues. Gainers were led by rubber product and mining issues. At 9 a.m., the ...