Tokyo stocks up in morning on record-high Dow, firm earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning after the Dow Jones index marked a record high overnight with a $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by the U.S. Senate and the release of upbeat earnings from some Japanese companies. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 181.13 points, or 0.65 percent, from Tuesday to 28,069.28. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 19.40 points, or 1.00 percent, at 1,955.68. Gainers were led by rubber product, marine transportation, and iron and steel issues.