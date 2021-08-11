Main events scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 12
Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, Aug. 12: -- Memorial ceremony for 1985 Japan Airlines jetliner crash to be held in Gunma Prefecture. -- Immigration Services Agency of Japan to show security camera footage of the final days of Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali, a Sri Lankan woman who died in March while in detention in Japan, to her bereaved family.