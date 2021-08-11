Tokyo stocks rise for 4th day on record-high Dow, strong earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher for the fourth straight session Wednesday, supported by an overnight record high on the Dow Jones index and a slew of positive domestic earnings results. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 182.36 points, or 0.65 percent, from Tuesday at 28,070.51. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 17.80 points, or 0.92 percent, higher at 1,954.08. Gainers were led by rubber product, marine transportation, and iron and steel issues.