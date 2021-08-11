Tech staffing agency TechnoPro to buy Indian software firm Robosoft

TechnoPro Holdings Inc., a Japanese technology-focused staffing and service company, will acquire Indian software development firm Robosoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. TechnoPro is scheduled to take an 80 percent stake in Robosoft by late August and the remaining 20 percent by July 2022 under an agreement signed Tuesday. The acquisition will cost 8.05 billion rupees ($108 million), a TechnoPro spokesperson said. The Tokyo-based company aims to create an offshore hub for the fast-growing digital solutions field through the buyout of Robosoft, which offers varied one-stop solutions services to custom...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia