Baseball: Nippon Ham's Nakata suspended for off-field violence

Newsfrom Japan

Nippon Ham Fighters slugger Sho Nakata has been suspended from all top team and farm team games indefinitely for an act of violence against a teammate, the Pacific League club said Wednesday. The Sapporo-based team said an investigation had revealed that the 32-year-old infielder engaged in aggressive behavior toward a teammate before an Aug. 4 exhibition game against the DeNA Baystars at Ocean Stadium in Hakodate in Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido. Nakata was immediately ordered to leave the stadium and stay at home while the team launched the investigation. The team said the pun...