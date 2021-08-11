Japan public-private research group to explore food production on Moon

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's government and its space agency will join hands with food and tech companies to launch research on developing a sustainable food source on the Moon, in an attempt to encourage the private sector to enter the space business, sources with direct knowledge of the plan said. The public-private joint study could start by March, spearheaded by Space Foodsphere, a Tokyo-based space food research group comprised of dozens of entities including the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, seasoning maker Ajinomoto Co. and system integrator NTT Data Corp., according to the sources. Technology startup...