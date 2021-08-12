Tokyo stocks open higher on Dow gains, positive earnings results

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher in early trading Thursday, tracking overnight gains on the Dow Jones index as fears of rapid U.S. inflation eased, while positive earnings from some Japanese companies also helped buoy the market. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 149.18 points, or 0.53 percent, from Wednesday to 28,219.69. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 11.07 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,965.15. Gainers were led by marine transportation, mining, and insurance issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.38-...