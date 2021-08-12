Japan firms to jointly develop facial recognition payment system

Newsfrom Japan

Four Japanese firms will jointly develop a payment system using facial recognition technology that will allow customers to make deposits and withdrawals at banks and shop at stores without presenting anything if they register their facial images in advance. Banking group Resona Holdings Inc., Panasonic System Solutions Japan Co., a unit of electronics giant Panasonic Corp., credit card firm JCB Co. and Dai Nippon Printing Co. expect the system to be put into practical use in a wide range of fields, including checking in at hotels and renting cars. Panasonic has expertise in facial recognition ...