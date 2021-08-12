Tennis: Nishikori withdraws from Toronto tourney with shoulder injury

Newsfrom Japan

Kei Nishikori was forced to withdraw from the National Bank Open in Toronto with a shoulder injury on Wednesday, hours before his second-round match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. Nishikori, currently ranked 55th in the world, has been in a good run of form recently amid a very up-and-down season. The 31-year-old Japanese lost to Serbian world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the men's tennis singles quarterfinals of the just-ended Tokyo Olympics. "I am disappointed to announce that I have decided to withdraw from my match today," Nishikori said in a statement. "The right shoulder is very sore after...