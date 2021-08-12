Japan's July wholesale prices rise at fastest pace in 13 years

Newsfrom Japan

Wholesale prices in Japan jumped 5.6 percent in July from a year earlier, the fastest pace of increase in nearly 13 years, amid rising energy and commodity prices as economic activity picks up, Bank of Japan data showed Thursday. The prices of goods traded between companies rose for the fifth straight month and steep year-on-year gains have been seen in recent months -- 5.0 percent in June and 5.1 percent in May. The latest figure represents the steepest rise since September 2008, according to the central bank. A weaker yen also led to higher raw material costs for companies, the data showed. ...