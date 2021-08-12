Tokyo stocks rise in morning on record Dow high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were up Thursday, tracking an overnight record high on the Dow Jones index, but gains were capped by profit-taking as the market's positive run extended to a fifth straight session. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 57.31 points, or 0.20 percent, from Wednesday to 28,127.82. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 4.13 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,958.21. Gainers were led by marine transportation, mining, and nonferrous metal issues.